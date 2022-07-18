Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo Skips Congress Legislature Party Meet

The Congress legislature party meeting began after 7:30 pm to discuss the 18 July presidential poll and the state Assembly's monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20, a party leader had said, adding that discussion on Singh Deo's issue could be held.

In the evening, Singh Deo told PTI over the phone that he is in Ambikapur (Surguja district), his hometown and constituency, to attend pre-planned engagements and will not be able to attend the CLP meeting.

He said he will arrive in Raipur on Monday to cast his vote for the presidential polls.

A statement issued by Singh Deo's office said the minister touring Ambikapur had earlier informed Secretary of the Legislature Party, Rajesh Tiwari, that he will reach Raipur on Monday for the Presidential election.