Chhattisgarh's 'Jal-Jagar' Initiative Sets Benchmark for Water Conservation

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, inaugurated the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav at the Ravishankar Reservoir in Gangrel Dam, Dhamtari district. The event highlighted the district administration's efforts in water and environmental conservation amid significant groundwater depletion in the region.



Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sai described Jal-Jagar Mahotsav as an "exemplary initiative" for water conservation. He praised the positive impact of the program, which has led to "a positive and revolutionary transformation" in groundwater levels. During his address, Sai stressed the importance of the Prime Minister’s Har Ghar Nal Se Jal mission, stating, "It is our responsibility to implement the Prime Minister’s Har Ghar Nal Se Jal mission under Jal Jeevan Mission in a qualitative manner." He also noted the progress of the Niyad Nellanar scheme for tribal communities in Maoist-affected areas and urged citizens to plant trees to support the "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" campaign.



The state's Parliamentary Affairs, Forest & Climate Change, Water Resources, Skill Development, and Cooperation Minister, Shri Kedar Kashyap, presided over the event, commending the district's proactive approach to water conservation. "The initiative should not only be followed by Dhamtari but serve as a model for the entire state and nation," he said. Kashyap added, "Through Jal-Jagar, we can bequeath a precious legacy to the coming generations."



Shri Tankram Verma, the state's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Revenue and Disaster Management, and the district in-charge, emphasized the urgency of water conservation. He pointed out the significance of the Prime Minister's efforts through the Jal Jeevan Mission, urging people to "understand the value and significance of water." Verma further illustrated the importance of water with a Chhattisgarhi song during his address.



Former Cabinet Minister and Kurud MLA, Shri Ajay Chandrakar, expressed concern about declining groundwater levels in Dhamtari despite its four major reservoirs. He called the community's involvement in water conservation "commendable" and advocated for turning this initiative into a larger mass movement.



Mahasamund MP Mrs. Rupkumari Chaudhary and Kanker MP Shri Bhojraj Nag also praised the ongoing Jal-Jagar Mahotsav, describing it as a commendable effort in water conservation. Other attendees included Kanker MLA Shri Asharam Netam, former MLA Mrs. Ranjana Sahu, and several public representatives and senior citizens.