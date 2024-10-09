Chhattisgarh CM Meets PM Modi: Discusses Naxal Eradication and Development Push

Development as a Counter-Narrative to Naxalism

Chief Minister Sai shared a vision that positions development as a potent counter to Naxal influence in Chhattisgarh’s tribal and rural regions. He outlined ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure, from roads and schools to hospitals, all with a view toward integrating remote areas into the mainstream economy. The government has launched employment schemes specifically targeting these regions, aiming to offer alternatives to those at risk of being influenced by Naxal ideology.

Particularly in Bastar and other tribal belts, youth skill development programs are at the forefront. The state is providing technical and vocational training tailored to local needs, which Sai noted is equipping young people with skills that boost their employability and economic prospects. He emphasized that initiatives like these are integral to the state’s long-term social and economic transformation.