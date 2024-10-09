Chhattisgarh CM Meets PM Modi: Discusses Naxal Eradication and Development Push

In a significant meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state’s development trajectory and the ongoing efforts to tackle Naxalism. The CM also expressed gratitude to the PM for approving eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a move poised to provide a significant boost to housing stability across the state.
During the meeting, CM Sai briefed the Prime Minister on the developmental strides taken over the past nine months, underscoring major achievements in agriculture, skill development, and education. On the security front, Sai highlighted recent successful Naxal operations in the Narayanpur-Dantewada district, where security forces neutralized 31 Naxals, marking it as the largest operation against the insurgents to date. Prime Minister Modi lauded the courage and commitment of the forces, emphasizing the importance of peace in paving the way for development in the region.
Development as a Counter-Narrative to Naxalism
Chief Minister Sai shared a vision that positions development as a potent counter to Naxal influence in Chhattisgarh’s tribal and rural regions. He outlined ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure, from roads and schools to hospitals, all with a view toward integrating remote areas into the mainstream economy. The government has launched employment schemes specifically targeting these regions, aiming to offer alternatives to those at risk of being influenced by Naxal ideology.
Particularly in Bastar and other tribal belts, youth skill development programs are at the forefront. The state is providing technical and vocational training tailored to local needs, which Sai noted is equipping young people with skills that boost their employability and economic prospects. He emphasized that initiatives like these are integral to the state’s long-term social and economic transformation.
Agriculture and Education: Leveraging Technology for Progress
On the agricultural front, the CM informed the Prime Minister that Chhattisgarh is leveraging digital technologies to enhance farming efficiency and boost productivity. By employing advanced agricultural practices, the state aims to increase farmers' incomes and contribute to PM Modi’s larger vision of a “Developed India 2047.”
In education, Chhattisgarh is making strides by delivering instruction in the local languages of tribal areas. This is aimed at improving access to and the quality of education for children in remote regions. Additionally, the state is focusing on expanding access to technical education, preparing students to meet the demands of a modern workforce. This inclusive approach, Sai argued, is critical to bridging educational gaps and setting the foundation for a skilled, future-ready workforce.
PM Modi’s Endorsement and the Path Ahead
Prime Minister Modi praised these multi-faceted efforts, acknowledging the impact of Chhattisgarh’s development on the ground. He described the state’s progress as inspirational, signaling that the central government is keen on supporting further initiatives that bolster Chhattisgarh’s growth.
CM Sai wrapped up the discussion by expressing his gratitude for the substantial housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. With eight lakh new houses approved, he noted, a dream is coming true for countless families across Chhattisgarh, who will now have a roof over their heads and a renewed sense of security.
This meeting between CM Sai and PM Modi signals a continued partnership aimed at driving Chhattisgarh’s development while addressing long-standing security challenges. With both leaders in agreement on the importance of balanced progress, Chhattisgarh’s journey appears to be on an ambitious path, blending growth with security for a stable future.