Govt To Probe Priyanka Gandhi's 'Children's Insta Accounts Hacked' Claim: Report
A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that her children's Instagram accounts were being hacked, the Centre on Wednesday, 22 December, took cognizance of the matter and is likely to probe the claim.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken cognizance of the Congress general secretary's claims, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
The probe will be led by MeitY's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), reported NDTV, quoting official sources.
CERT-In is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing. It strengthens security-related defence of the Indian Internet domain.
"They're even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?" Gandhi had said in Lucknow on Tuesday.
The allegations were made by the Congress leader in response to a question on the pre-election raids and phone surveillance in Uttar Pradesh.
Gandhi has two children – Raihan Vadra, 20, and Miraya Vadra, 18.
Gandhi, however, has not filed a formal complaint.
As Congress general secretary incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi is leading the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, likely to be held during February-March 2022, will see parties contesting for 403 Assembly constituencies. The BJP, which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with an overwhelming mandate of 312 seats.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
