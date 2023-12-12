Centre Moves EC Appointment Bill in Rajya Sabha With Amendments

The Centre moved a contentious bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 12 December, seeking to form a committee of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister to select members of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The bill – Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 – was presented with amendments by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.