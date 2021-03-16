Govt Privatising Profit, Nationalising Loss: Rahul on Bank Strike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre as the bank strike by public sector banks entered its second day on Tuesday, 16 March, accusing the government of compromising India’s financial security by selling public sector banks to “Modi cronies.”

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of “privatising profit and nationalising loss,” Gandhi extended his support to the ten lakh bank employees who are protesting the privatisation of two public sector banks and 'retrograde' banking reforms.