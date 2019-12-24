Centre Approves Funds Over Rs 8,500 Cr for NPR Amid CAA Unrest

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, 24 December approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said.

The NPR is a list of “usual residents” of the country. A “usual resident” is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for National Population Register was collected in 2010 along with the houselisting phase of Census of India 2011.

The updation of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door to door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.