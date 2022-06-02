CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 Crore Bribery Case

The agency had booked Deshmukh and others under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and a section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for an "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

After he was removed from the Mumbai police commissioner's post, Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged Deshmukh had asked him to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai, it said.

"The preliminary enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognizable offence is made out in the matter, wherein the then home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duty," the CBI FIR alleged.