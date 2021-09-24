Caste Census of Backward Classes Difficult & Cumbersome, Centre Tells SC

The Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court seeking release of the 2011 SECC census data so that they could implement the 27 percent reservation for OBCs announced under the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act.

The Centre made it clear that empirical data needed for the implementation of the schemes is not available. "Details available in the record of Census pertaining to caste is not reliable either for the purpose of any reservation, whether in admission, employment or elections to local authorities," added the affidavit.