'Can't Hail 2 Dissenting ECs As Heroes': Yogendra Yadav Talks the 'Gyanesh Game'

Some of the highlights of this report that has come: two election commissioners out of three severely objected to decisions related to SIR. Voter roll control has allegedly shifted to Election Commission headquarters. Software has overridden decisions by EROs from states. Voter regulation requirements were allegedly changed without amending rules—the whole requirement of details of your parents and your grandparents. SIR deletions could potentially affect future generations' enrollments—is something that the two dissenting Election Commissioners have categorically pointed out. How did you decode these highlights yesterday when they came out?

These are very, very unusual things. What we are looking at is not a normal case of institutional disagreements, which is what the Election Commission's press release wants to make it out to be. "Arey, differences to hote hain..." There are two important things in what we have discovered yesterday, affirmed more by Indian Express's follow-up reports today: We are looking at illegality and constitutional fraud. Let me tell you why. The objections that the two Election Commissioners have put in paper — and something which the EC's press release has not denied — Indian Express says 14 letters were written by them. What do you normally expect in a denial press release? "Bogus, fabricated, all lies, nothing of that kind happened." Election Commission doesn't say any of these, which is to say they admit that, yes, everything cited by Indian Express was true.

So let's assume that these are true. What the Election Commissioners are saying is not simply "I was not consulted, I'm not involved," etc. They are saying that there are two things which are illegal. What is illegal? Form 6, which is for a person to become a new voter, which has been changed, for which Election Commission does not have the legal power. The power resides with the government, which in turn has to place this in the Parliament because this is driven by the rules — these are statutory rules. Election Commission cannot change statutory rules. Now, the Election Commissioners are saying this is illegal. That's the important thing. Even if one of them were to say so, it's a very serious matter that it is illegal.

So, The Indian Express's disclosure, which is a follow-up report on Goa — a more detailed report — says that the Supreme Court ordered that certain cases must be reviewed in Goa. The local authorities reviewed it and found that 97 cases needed to be corrected back. There was no provision for them to do so. So the officer who is legally entitled, required, authorized, and mandated by law to make changes could not make those changes. So the officer is writing to Election Commission saying, "Baba, this is a Supreme Court order"—because they must be afraid (unko apna darr lag raha hoga na meri jaan jayegi). So he's writing to the Election Commission, "Allow me to make changes." Nothing is allowed; those 97 voters remain out. It's not just 97 voters.

What it proves categorically is that the final decisions about inclusions and deletions were being taken by Election Commission in Delhi, not by the authority which was legally required to. This should not surprise us because in Bengal, if you recall — I think The Quint had also done a follow-up — so many EROs were saying notices are being issued in my name without my knowledge. So this scandal was sort of there. And I said constitutional fraud. What is constitutional fraud? Mr. Vivek Joshi, according to this report, is writing to say for the last one year, Election Commission meetings have no agenda and have no minutes. A constitutional authority.