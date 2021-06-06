‘Can Deliver Pizza, Why Not Allow Ration?’: Delhi CM Asks PM Modi

Saying that the Delhi government has taken the central government’s approval five times, even though legally, Kejriwal claims, there is no need for this approval.

Kejriwal further questioned, “If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, then why can't ration be delivered at people’s doorstep?”

He also maintained that the court case by ration shop owners had asked for a stay on the scheme and the high court refused. Further, it was claimed that the central government itself did not raise any objections in the court.