Anti-CAA Protests: Police Enter Madras University

In solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU, students of Madras University in Chennai had been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act since Monday, 16 December. On Tuesday, as they continued protests, police entered the campus.

Tension between the students and police escalated late evening when students from colleges affiliated to Madras University were denied entry into its campus and not allowed to join in the protest. Police is said to have tightened security around the campus after over 100 students from other parts of the city had joined the protest.

According to a few students, two students have been arrested and are yet to be released.

Around 19 colleges, including Loyola, Pachayappas, Presidency, Stella Maris and Sriram, are affiliated to the university.

After holding talks with the students, the management of Madras University declared a holiday till 23 December. Winter holidays begin from 24 December, meaning that the college will reopen only on 1 January 2020.

According to a TOI report, exams that were to be held before Christmas stand postponed till after 1 January.