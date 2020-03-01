In RTI Reply, PMO Says PM Modi Needs No Citizenship Certificate
In response to an RTI filed by Subhankar Sarkar, asking to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship certificate, the Prime Minister's Office replied that the question of him having a citizenship certificate does not arise because he is an Indian citizen by birth.
Loading...
The RTI
The Siasat Daily, which has published the story, says the PMO's response to the RTI is 'ambiguous and unclear'.
Veteran journalist Seemi Pasha tweeted a copy of the RTI and the corresponding response.
(With inputs from The Siasat Daily)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )