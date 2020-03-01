In RTI Reply, PMO Says PM Modi Needs No Citizenship Certificate
In response to an RTI filed by Subhankar Sarkar, asking to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship certificate, the Prime Minister's Office replied that the question of him having a citizenship certificate does not arise because he is an Indian citizen by birth.

‘Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a citizen of India by birth in terms of Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and as such the question of his having a citizenship certificate which is for citizenship by registration does not arise.’
Prime Minister’s Office’s response to RTI.
The RTI

The Siasat Daily, which has published the story, says the PMO's response to the RTI is 'ambiguous and unclear'.

Veteran journalist Seemi Pasha tweeted a copy of the RTI and the corresponding response.

(With inputs from The Siasat Daily)

