Development, Jobs, Health: Comparing Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speeches

With the recently announced budget for 2024-25, we compared the budget speeches for 2023, interim and 2024 speeches presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In this, we counted the number of times a particular word or phrase was repeated in the finance minister's speech.

The latest budget comes right after the General Elections, the results of which were announced on 4 June.

In this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 293 seats, with the BJP bagging 240 seats.

Between the three speeches, development topped the list followed by employment and education.

We looked for the following words in 2023: Common man, Employment, Inflation, Railways, MSMEs, Women, Development, Capital Gains, Climate change, Tax relief, Innovation, Foreign Direct Investment/FDI, Overseas investment, Lower and middle-income, Education, Health, Defence, Aviation, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and North East.

Interim and 2024 Budget: Common man, Employment, Inflation, Railways, MSMEs, Women, Development, Capital Gains, Climate change, Tax relief, Innovation, Foreign Direct Investment/FDI, Overseas investment, Lower and middle-income, Education, Health, Defence, Aviation, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar/Gaya/Buxar