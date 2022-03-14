ADVERTISEMENT
Budget Session of Parliament To Resume Today, FM To Present J&K Budget in LS

The second phase of this year's Budget Session is all set to begin in the Parliament on Monday, 14 March.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The second phase of this year's Budget Session is all set to begin in the Parliament on Monday, 14 March.</p></div>
While the Centre's main agenda would be to get Parliament's approval to budgetary proposals and present the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Opposition is expected to pull up the government on issues such as the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, unemployment, and employees provident fund interest rate reduction.

The session comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority.

Snapshot

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha

  • Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill has been listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha

  • First phase of the Budget Session began on 29 January with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament

  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget on 1 February

10:58 AM , 14 Mar

Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP Give Adjournment Motion Notice in LS

Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the education of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine due to their war with Russia.

10:23 AM , 14 Mar

Congress' Manickam Tagore Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the interest rate cuts in provident fund deposits.

10:15 AM , 14 Mar

Congress' KC Venugopal Gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS

Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Russia Ukraine conflict and its impact, including the education of Indian students who have returned from the war zone.

9:53 AM , 14 Mar

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Gives Zero Hour Submission in RS

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee.


Published: 14 Mar 2022, 9:43 AM IST
