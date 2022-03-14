Budget Session of Parliament To Resume Today, FM To Present J&K Budget in LS
The second phase of this year's Budget Session is all set to begin in the Parliament on Monday, 14 March.
While the Centre's main agenda would be to get Parliament's approval to budgetary proposals and present the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Opposition is expected to pull up the government on issues such as the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, unemployment, and employees provident fund interest rate reduction.
The session comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha
Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill has been listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha
First phase of the Budget Session began on 29 January with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament
FM Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget on 1 February
Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP Give Adjournment Motion Notice in LS
Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the education of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine due to their war with Russia.
Congress' Manickam Tagore Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the interest rate cuts in provident fund deposits.
Congress' KC Venugopal Gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Russia Ukraine conflict and its impact, including the education of Indian students who have returned from the war zone.
