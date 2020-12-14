Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Gets Better, Might Be Discharged

The doctors said that he has responded well to the treatment. He will continue to remain under observation at home.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health condition seems to have gotten better and he is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, 15 December, officials said, reported PTI.

The doctors said that he has responded well to the treatment. He would be discharged on Tuesday but will remain under observation at home.

“The catheter has already been opened. Ryles tube will be opened today and the arterial line is likely to be opened soon. Along with this, all other supports are being gradually removed,” a hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI. 
The veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on 9 December afternoon after suffering respiratory problems.

Doctors will continue to monitor his health and will also continue with his physiotherapy. He will be under oral steroids for some time.

(With Inputs from PTI)

