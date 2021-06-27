BSP To Contest UP, Uttarakhand Elections Solo: Mayawati

In a series of tweets, the BSP supremo dispelled rumours of a pre-poll alliance with any party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati added that the only alliance that the BSP would have would be for the Punjab elections that commence early next year, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The two parties have finalised the division of seats in the 117-member Assembly with SAD contesting on 97 seats and the BSP on 20.