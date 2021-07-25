Nadda Gives Thumbs Up to Yediyurappa, Ignores Question on Leadership Change

Bharatiya Janata Party Chief JP Nadda on Sunday, 25 July, appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the "work he is doing in Karnataka".

Nadda was answering a question at a press conference held in Panaji, Goa. When asked about the speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, he rebutted without clearly committing, "You think that (Yediyurappa has not done well). We don't think so".

Yediyurappa had said, earlier on Sunday, that the BJP High Command will issue a statement by evening about his future as the chief minister of the state.