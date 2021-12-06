BJP's Former Goa Ally MGP Joins Hands With TMC Ahead of Assembly Elections

A senior member of TMC also confirmed the formation of the alliance to The Quint, saying that the MGP and the TMC have reached an understanding over 12 seats in the state.

Dhavalikar said that before forging the alliance with TMC, the party was in talks with Congress and AAP as well.

MGP had won three seats in the 2017 Assembly elections and had supported the BJP to form the government in the state when it was short of majority. The alliance, however, broke after two of its MLAs joined the BJP in 2019.