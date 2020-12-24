BJP Goons Attacked DJB HQ, Vandalised Raghav Chadha’s Office: AAP
AAP alleged the attack on Delhi Jal Board headquarters and Chadha’s office was led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday, 24 December, alleged that "BJP goons" attacked the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, and that his office was vandalised, and staff threatened and injured.
The vice chairperson of the Jal Board shared purported videos of the incident on Twitter, with his party alleging that the attack was led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.
"During the attack on the Delhi Jal Board office, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta was also present along with BJP goons. This attack was the result of a well-planned conspiracy. BJP is a party full of goons from top to bottom," AAP alleged, in a tweet in Hindi.
‘People Not Getting Water for Last 24 Days’: Delhi BJP Chief
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP chief, in a tweet, said that a demonstration was held at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters with BJP workers.
"Kejriwal promised to provide for 24 hours. Leave aside 24 hours, people in colonies and slums are not getting water for the last 24 days because the water tanker supply in Delhi is closed," he tweeted, calling for the resignation of Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi and the BJP have been at loggerheads for the past few days over several issues, including Kejriwal's visit to the site of farmers' protest, his alleged 'house arrest', the protests over the municipal funds, and the alleged attack on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.
