BJP Worker Shot Dead in Gurugram Showroom, Cops Investigating CCTV Footage
Sukhbir Khatana was shopping for clothes inside a showroom when the incident transpired.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Sukhbir Khatana, was shot dead by at least four unknown assailants inside a showroom in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar on Thursday, 1 September.
He was shopping for clothes when the incident transpired on the market's Gurudwara road. Following this he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Area Police Chief Deepak Saharan said, according to NDTV.
The police are investigating the CCTV footage from the area, news agency ANI reported.
Khatana was a former vice chairperson of the Sohna Market Committee in Gurgaon, and is reportedly close to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
