ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Worker Shot Dead in Gurugram Showroom, Cops Investigating CCTV Footage

Sukhbir Khatana was shopping for clothes inside a showroom when the incident transpired.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
BJP Worker Shot Dead in Gurugram Showroom, Cops Investigating CCTV Footage
i

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Sukhbir Khatana, was shot dead by at least four unknown assailants inside a showroom in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar on Thursday, 1 September.

He was shopping for clothes when the incident transpired on the market's Gurudwara road. Following this he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Area Police Chief Deepak Saharan said, according to NDTV.

The police are investigating the CCTV footage from the area, news agency ANI reported.

Khatana was a former vice chairperson of the Sohna Market Committee in Gurgaon, and is reportedly close to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

House Help Torture Case: Ex-BJP Leader Sent to Police Remand Till 12 September

House Help Torture Case: Ex-BJP Leader Sent to Police Remand Till 12 September

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  BJP   Gurugram   Manohar Lal Khatar 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×