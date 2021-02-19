Open To Be Kerala CM: ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan Ahead of Joining BJP

E Sreedharan, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) next week, on Friday, 19 February, said that his objective is to help the party come to power in Kerala, and that he will be open to chief ministership.

He also said that if the BJP does win the Assembly polls this year, his main aim will be to get the state out of the current debt and develop the infrastructure in a huge way.