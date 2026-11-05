'There Will be Agitation': BJP's UCC Push in Bengal Hinges on Wooing Rajbongshis

Six months into Suvendu Adhikari's tenure, West Bengal is witnessing shifts across its political, social, and cultural landscape. Follow The Quint's Bengal's Saffron Turn for in-depth coverage of these shifts. Become a member to power our ground reports.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has betrayed the very people who voted for them. They did not fulfill any promises made to us, and instead it may now be planing to exclude the Koch-Rajbongshi community from the purview of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)," Bikash Roy Barman, activist and teacher from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, tells The Quint.

An Indigenous community, the Koch-Rajbongshis are governed by their distinct laws, customs, and cultural traditions. In the past few years, the community has voted for the BJP in large numbers—and is key to the party holding power across the hilly terrains in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri regions of North Bengal.

With West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vowing that the state will soon introduce laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad” under the UCC—modelled on the laws in Uttarakhand and Gujarat—many within the Koch-Rajbongshis are alarmed.

Adhikari had said this on 4 October at an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ashok Singhal, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president and key figure of the Ram Mandir movement.