BJP Trying to Lure Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs: Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday, 2 March, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, causing an unrest in the political circle. Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were trying to lure Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs by offering Rs 25-35 crore and that BJP was giving an advance payment of Rs five crore, reported news agency IANS.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Digvijaya Singh said that BJP leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra have looted Madhya Pradesh for fifteen years and they are not ready to sit in the Opposition, hence trying their best to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.
Warning the BJP, Digvijaya said that it isn't like Karnataka and not a single Congress MLA is saleable.
Congress leader said that he will put all the evidence in front of the public.
Digvijaya said that BJP should stop with its antics and sit in Opposition for five years.
Meanwhile, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the allegations made by the Congress leader. Slamming Digvijaya Singh, Chouhan called the senior Congress leader a 'habitual liar', reported Outlook.
"Lying to create sensationalism is Digvijaya Singh’s old habit. Maybe he wants to blackmail the chief minister (Kamal Nath), show his importance. Maybe some of his (Singh’s) work was not done and he wants to create pressure on the CM by saying any such thing. It is his old habit and I have nothing more to add," said Shivraj.
Three out of 55 Rajya Sabha seats will be up for polls later this month in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. There might be a fight for the third seat as Congress will require the support of independents and BSP and SP MLAs to get this seat.
(With inputs from IANS and Outlook)
