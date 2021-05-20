COVID Second Wave: Why BJP’s Toolkit to Tackle Flak Isn’t Working

The Union government took several steps to control the narrative and stem the criticism, which ended up backfiring.

1. Blog vs The Lancet: In response to a critical article in the premier medical journal, The Lancet, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan shared a post from a blog titled ‘Pankaj Chaturvedi Thoughts’. That India's health minister shared an unknown blog to counter The Lancet was itself embarrassing. What added to the criticism were a number of claims made in the article, raising doubts over vaccines. Even though it was later pointed out that Pankaj Chaturvedi, the author of the blog, is a doctor, the damage had already been done.

2. By BJP, for BJP, of BJP: In response to criticism that PM Modi and his government aren't doing enough to tackle the pandemic, Union ministers shared an article from The Daily Guardian, claiming that the "PM is working really hard". It turned out that this was an opinion piece written by a BJP media cell member named Sudesh Verma.

3. Real or Fake Toolkit? BJP leaders shared two documents with a Congress letterhead – one criticised the Modi government's Central Vista project and the other contained points on how the Modi government can be embarrassed using the pandemic. Congress denied having prepared any such 'toolkit'. A fact-check by Altnews showed that the second document, which laid down a plan to target the Modi government using the pandemic, was on a forged letterhead.