BJP Names Syed Zafar Islam as Candidate for UP Rajya Sabha Bypoll
The poll has been necessitated after sitting member Amar Singh’s death.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 26 August, nominated party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, necessitated by sitting member Amar Singh's death.
A party statement issued by leader Arun Singh said that the Central Election Committee has given its nod for Islam's name.
The low-profile Islam is a former banker and is believed to have played a key role in bringing Jyotiraditya Scindia to the saffron fold. This move can also address criticism that the BJP hasn't given chance to any new Muslim leaders.
The Election Commission has already issued a notification for the bypoll from Uttar Pradesh and with its comfortable majority in the Assembly, the BJP seems set to win.
