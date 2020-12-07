BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 7 December. He had filed his nomination last week.

Since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, his election to the Upper House was regarded as a mere formality, reported PTI.

Though the election was scheduled on 14 December, Sushil Modi was declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Shyam Nandan Prasad, a lone independent candidate, had also filed his nomination papers, which were rejected during scrutiny as they were not supported by at least 10 members of the 243-strong Assembly as proposers, poll officials told PTI.