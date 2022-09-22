5-State Poll Expenses: BJP Shells Out Rs 340 Crore, Congress Spends Rs 194 Crore
The expenditure of the BJP is almost 58 percent higher than that in 2017, i.e., Rs 218.26 crore.
According to a report submitted to the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent over Rs 340 crore for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, which were held earlier this year.
The Congress, on the other hand, spent over Rs 194 crore for its campaigns in these states, the report added.
The BJP won the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party won in Punjab.
The expenditure of the BJP is almost 58 percent higher than that in 2017, i.e., Rs 218.26 crore, The Indian Express reported, citing an analysis of the EC report.
The analysis further noted a spike in the Congress' election expenditure in these five states by over 80 percent, i.e., Rs 194.80 crore in 2022 and Rs 108.14 crore in 2017.
BJP's Expenditure
State-Wise Expenditure of BJP in 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 221.32 crore
Manipur: Rs 23.52 crore
Uttarakhand: Rs 43.67 crore
Punjab: Rs 36.70 crore
Goa: Rs 19.07 crore
State-Wise Expenditure of BJP in 2017
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 175.10 crore
Manipur: Rs 7.86 crore
Uttarakhand: Rs 23.48 crore
Punjab: Rs 7.43 crore
Goa: Rs 4.37 crore
The above-mentioned figures show the highest expenditure in Uttar Pradesh; however, the sharpest spike was recorded in Punjab and Goa.
Of the total expenditure by the BJP, a major part was spent on the travel of leaders, meetings, etc. The party spent Rs 12 crore on virtual campaigns for Assembly elections in these five states.
The Congress' state-wise breakup of expenditure is not available. However, the report submitted by the party shows that it spent Rs 15.67 crore on "virtual campaign through social media platforms/Apps and other means."
Money Received by BJP, Congress for Elections
In the data submitted to the EC, the BJP reported gross receipts of over Rs 914 crore by its central office and its state units in these five states within 63 days from the date of announcement of the Assembly elections till the completion of polls.
The Congress, meanwhile, reported gross receipts of Rs 240.10 crore in these states.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
