BJP Expels 9 Rebel Leaders for Joining LJP Ahead of Bihar Polls

Sushil Modi’s statement comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was left upset by the party's refusal to act against Chirag Paswan and his targeting of the Chief Minister.

The leaders who were expelled by BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal were: Rajendra Singh, Usha Vidyarthi, Rameshwar Chaurasia, Mrinal Shekhar, Ravindra Yadav, Shweta Singh, Indu Kashyap, Anil Kumar and Ajay Pratap, reported The Hindu.

“You all are contesting the elections against NDA candidates, and it tarnishes not only NDA’s impression but of party as well and this is against party’s discipline…so, for anti-party activities you all are expelled from the party for six years,” said the letter issued by Jaiswal.