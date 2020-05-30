After posters about the 'disappearance' of BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, were put up in many parts of her constituency, a BJP spokesperson reportedly said Thakur was in hospital undergoing cancer and eye treatment.Anonymous posters with the image of the MP, cropped up on Friday 29 May in many parts of Bhopal. The writing on these posters said, “Bhopal public is suffering with the coronavirus pandemic, where is MP Pragya Thakur?”Defending Thakur, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said that Pragya Thakur is currently at AIIMS receiving treatment for her eye condition and cancer, reported NDTV.Thakur had earlier launched a mobile hospital service run by Sahkar Bharti in the city on video call, reported The Indian Express. A functionary of the outfit also told the publication that Pragya Singh Thakur was supposedly in touch with workers on the phone. He claimed that the MP was helping migrants, students and the needy amid the lockdown.Earlier, Chhindwara had posters of the disappearance of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son and MP Nakul Nath. After that, posters were put up in Gwalior about the disappearance of Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former Union minister.However, those posters had the name and number of the person who placed them. The police had also arrested him later.(With inputs from IANS)Pragya Thakur Alleges She Received Envelopes With Chemicals We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.