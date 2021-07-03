With 67 of 75 Seats, BJP Registers Huge Win in UP Local Body Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked up a big victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zilla Panchayat polls, registering wins in 67 seats and causing Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) an upset.

The latter has managed to pick up only five seats. In 2016, it had won 60 seats. Meanwhile, others registered wins in three seats on Saturday.

"The BJP has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. We will win 2022 assembly elections also," UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called the party's win "historic". He said the SP's defeat came despite the party having deployed "goons" and "mafia" to win the polls, reported ANI.