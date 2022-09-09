BJP Puts Ex-CMS, Other Senior Leaders in Charge of Party Affairs in Some States

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 9 September, drafted a number of senior leaders, including former chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Biplab Kumar Deb besides former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, into organisational work and made them as in-charges of party affairs in different states.

The BJP also named its general secretary Vinod Tawde as its new in-charge for Bihar, where the party recently lost power after JD(U) snapped ties with it. Mangal Pandey, its former Bihar minister, will look after West Bengal.

Harish Dwivedi will continue to be co-incharge for Bihar and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya for West Bengal.

Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in-charge of the party's affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.