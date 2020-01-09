‘Shocking’: BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi Wants JNU VC’s Removal

Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

The HRD Ministry, however, ruled out his removal saying sacking him is not the solution but addressing the core issues on campus.

HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday “advised” JNU Vice-Chancellor to increase communication with students, take the faculty into confidence and facilitate the semester registration process, days after violence ran amok on the university campus.

Kumar, who has been severely criticised by students and faculty members for not taking immediate measures when they were brutally attacked on campus by a masked mob, told the officials that efforts were being made to facilitate semester registration for “willing” students.