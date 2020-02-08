BJP Mocking Me Ever Since I Recited Hanuman Chalisa: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 8 February, alleged that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel.

Taking to Twitter after casting his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal said he was keen to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was dabbling in.

"Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to a Hanuman Temple. Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.