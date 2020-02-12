‘BJP Knows Nitish’s Weakness, Making Him Dance to Its Tunes:’ Cong

The Congress leader, whose party is a part of the Grand Alliance, ducked queries about the coalitions Chief Ministerial candidate and resentment among some constituents over the RJDs "unilateral" announcement that Tejashwi Yadav will be the face of the five-party alliance. "RJD is our old, trusted ally. There are going to be no problems in our camp", the Congress leader asserted.

About the party’s dismal performance in Delhi where the Congress failed to win a single seat and lost deposits in most, Gohil said "we fought with all our might. But the people were in a mood to punish the BJP and they feared that a split in votes could benefit the saffron party. So we bore the brunt".

"The verdict is, however, a resounding slap in the face of BJP which has been trying to brush under the carpet issues relating to peoples daily lives by focusing their campaign on non-essentials like Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan", he added.

Gohil blamed the ongoing reservation controversy on the questionable approach of BJP-RSS towards affirmative action for the underprivileged and challenged the Centre to file a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement which "relied upon the submission made by the government of BJP- ruled Uttarakhand".

"To pass the buck, Union minister Thavarchand Gehlot misled the Parliament with the claim that the Uttarakhand government went by the precedent set by previous Congress government our party will challenge the Supreme Court order. "Let the Centre do the same if the BJP is honest about its intentions and let its allies, including those in Bihar, come clean on the issue", Gohil fumed.