BJP Foisting False Cases on Oppn Leaders Ahead of 2024 LS Polls: Akhilesh Yadav
He also alleged that journalists who point out mistakes of the Union government are also being targeted.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 22 August, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of slapping false cases against Opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the intention of diverting people's attention from real issues like price rise and unemployment.
He also alleged that journalists who pointed out the mistakes of the Union government were also targeted in this manner.
He further said that the BJP was not able to stomach the improvements brought in by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the education sector, despite The New York Times appreciating it.
'BJP Does Not Have Any Answers for Inflation, Unemployment'
Speaking to reporters in Azamgarh, Yadav said, "Why is the BJP already in the preparation mode for the 2024 election? False cases are being lodged against opposition leaders and action is being taken against them through government agencies. It is because they (BJP) do not have an answer to real issues such as inflation and unemployment. To divert people's attention and also to ensure that leaders do not raise their voice on these issues, false cases are being foisted on them and they are being sent to jail."
Commenting about the recent political developments in Delhi, he said, "The New York Times has said that there has been an improvement in the education sector there, but the Centre is not able to accept it and a case was made out against them (AAP leaders)."
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 19 August, listed 16 accused, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on the alleged excise scam, following 12-hour-long raids at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader's residence.
The SP chief was in Azamgarh on Monday to meet an MLA from his party – Ramakant Yadav from Pholpur Pavai – who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a rioting case.
This was his first visit to the city after losing the Azamgarh bypoll in June.
