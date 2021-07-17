After Modi, Nadda Praises Yogi For Turning UP into 'Leading State'

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi, BJP President JP Nadda also had words of praise for the CM for turning UP into one of the “leading states”.

In a meeting with ground level party workers on 16 July, Nadda congratulated the state party unit for the recent victories of the party in Panchayat and block Pramukh elections suggesting that the BJP is making deeper inroads in rural areas.

The party president also asked party workers and leaders to create awareness about this flagship central and state government welfare schemes.

In the course of the meeting, Nadda reportedly said that UP has become one of the leading states in the country which is now known for ease of doing business.