BJP Changes States’ In-Charge; IT Cell Chief to Assist in Bengal

Meanwhile, BJP Vice-President Baijayant Panda will be in charge of Assam and Delhi. Retaining power in Assam is crucial for the saffron party following the backlash against the National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

In Kerala, where elections are scheduled to take place next year, CP Radhakrishnan has been made the leader in-charge.

Changes have also been made in states not going to elections. Vice-President Radha Mohan Singh is now in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Murlidhar Rao, who was in-charge of Karnataka now takes charge of Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka will be monitored by National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Bhupendra Yadav who is in-charge of Bihar has been given additional charge of Gujarat. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was given the charge of Manipur, while BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh has been given responsibility of Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.