Delhi Elections: BJP List Has No Stars, No Surprises & No Muslims

Among these two seats, ones to watch out for are New Delhi and Krishna Nagar. New Delhi is the seat where AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal defeated three-time Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013. He won again in 2015.

It is likely that the BJP will field a prominent person as a candidate against Kejriwal. On Friday, there was speculation that either Congress or BJP will field Nirbhaya’s, the 2012 gangrape and murder case victim, mother against Kejriwal.

Krishna Nagar is important because it is considered a BJP bastion, represented several times by current Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

It used to be considered a safe seat for BJP until its CM candidate Kiran Bedi lost from there against AAP’s advocate SK Bagga in the 2015 Assembly elections.

It is likely that the BJP may field a prominent leader from the seat.