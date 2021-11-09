INC Can Be Renamed 'I Need Commission': BJP Attacks Congress Over Rafale Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 9 November, launched an attack on the Congress over a recently published report by French online investigative journal Mediapart, which said that commissions were paid between 2007 and 2012 for securing the Rafale deal with India.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress should be renamed as "I Need Commission", and went on to say that the deal had failed when Congress was in power because the party was dissatisfied with "cut" on offer, reported PTI.

Patra also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading "canard, disinformation, and lies" and asked him to respond to the report by Mediapart.