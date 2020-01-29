Delhi Election 2020: BJP On Communal Overdrive; Data Explains Why

BJP’s calculation is simple. It got a 56 percent vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and swept all seven seats in Delhi.

A sizable chunk of these voters are shifting to AAP because of Kejriwal’s leadership and supposedly, the work done by the state government.

BJP wants to retain as much of these voters as possible by giving them a narrative that trumps Kejriwal’s popularity and any goodwill his government might have won through its populist policies.

And the only way BJP thinks it can do that is by making the Delhi elections about issues like nationalism and communalism.

This won’t be an easy task for BJP. According to the CVoter tracker, as of 28 January, 31 percent respondents picked roads as the most important issue followed by water supply at 21.4 percent and jobs at 16 percent. Nationalism, CAA, ‘Hindu vs Muslim’ didn’t figure anywhere in the picture.

However, BJP is trying to change that by targeting Kejriwal over the arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam and accusing him of being ‘anti-national’.

BJP hopes that this may help it win back all its core voters and then the floating voters may also shift after the Budget and once Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail.

As of now, it seems that because of its shrill campaign, BJP may have consolidated its core 30-35 percent voters in Delhi, some of who may have been a little less enthusiastic a couple of weeks ago.

The question is if the party will be able to win the floating voters who genuinely prefer Modi at the national level and Kejriwal at the state level. This section may not be that impressed by a communally charged campaign and would need something more from BJP.