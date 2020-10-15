Bihar Polls: Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Gets Cong Ticket from Bankipur

Subhashini, daughter of Sharad Yadav, will contest from Bihariganj, under the Madhepura Loks Sabha constituency that her father has represented in the past.

The Congress has also given a ticket to Kali Pandey, former LJP leader from Kuchaikote in Gopalganj district.

The party has fielded Pravesh Kumar Mishra from the Valmiki Nagar seat.