'Houses Built Under PM's Scheme Bulldozed': The Lives Being Uprooted in Nalanda

“Our house was demolished for the third time without any notice. We’ve been uprooted again. My daughter’s wedding was just days away — where do we go now?”

Saying this, Jamuni Devi breaks down.

This is the same Dalit settlement in Nalanda, Bihar, where a bulldozer operation took place on 26 November. Most residents here belong to the Paswan and Musahar communities.

The demolition drive in Shivanandan Nagar of Rahui block has created fear across the locality. Acting on a High Court order, the administration razed eight houses along with several huts and tiled-roof dwellings, while issuing eviction notices to 100 families for the next date. Shockingly, nearly 85 of the houses that received notices were originally built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.