Bihar Minister, Accused in 2014 Kidnapping Case, Resigns Amid Protests by Oppn
Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, resigned as law minister in the Nitish Kumar-led mahagathbandhan government.
Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned from the state Cabinet on Wednesday, 31 August, amid protests by the Opposition.
Kumar, an MLC of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was the law minister in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led 'mahagathbandhan' government.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar Cabinet
