Bihar Election 2020: Big Test Awaits BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda

As part of ‘Mission Bihar’, ahead of the elections in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash (JP) Nadda has reached the battleground. Bihar is where Nadda was born, the place that honed him as a student leader before he stepped into active politics.

However, this is his first Bihar expedition during an election. It is believed that this visit is crucial to seat distribution among the parties that the BJP has allied with. While this election is about pride and self-respect for the likes of the BJP, JD(U), RJD and LJP, for Nadda, it is a test that he must pass with flying colours.