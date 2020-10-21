In Game of Bihar Poll, Tejashwi Needs Vice-Captain Congress to Win

The war of words is heating up between incumbent Nitish Kumar and challenger Tejashwi Yadav. While opinion polls predict a sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), things are not looking so great for the alliance on the ground due to trust deficit between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chirag Paswan’s googly and natural anti-incumbency.

Tejashwi is seen closing the leadership gap at least on Google Trends . He is drawing good crowds at his rallies and is raising hyper-local issues like unemployment, which are finding resonance among the youth. Tejashwi has promised 10 lakh jobs if the party comes to power in the state. Nitish hit back saying that they (Lalu’s family) may start their own business in the name of giving jobs.