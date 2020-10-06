Owaisi’s AIMIM Joins RLSP-BSP Third Front for Bihar Assembly Polls

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of former MP Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday, 6 October, announced that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), too, will be a part of the third front in contesting the Bihar Assembly elections.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are also a part of the alliance.

Kushwaha formed the new political front after his talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on seat-sharing failed to bear fruit.