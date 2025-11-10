How a Hindu–Muslim Duo Is Rewriting Community Politics in Bihar's Seemanchal

Aftab and Kanchan are not just contesting elections together; they also share land, businesses, homes, and other assets. Their names appear jointly on business and land documents. Aftab’s affidavit filed with the Election Commission lists around 30 land assets bought between 2009 and 2025 — all shared with Kanchan.

“My businesses, land, home — everything is shared with him. We have joint bank accounts, and they are operated jointly,” says 44-year-old Aftab, the younger of the two.

The duo are civil contractors and jointly run a firm called Raj Construction.

“I have two children; he has one. Our families are deeply connected. We are always there for each other in all ups and downs,” says Aftab. “We also celebrate all Hindu and Muslim festivals together.”

But this inseparable friendship sometimes creates confusion. When they applied for the party ticket, the name Aftab–Kanchan caused misunderstandings.

“Everywhere we send our bio-data as Aftab–Kanchan alias Kanchan–Aftab. When confusion arises, I clarify that Aftab Alam is the candidate, and I am his supporter,” says Kanchan.

“When Aftab saved me in 1993, I decided that I would not rest until I helped my friend reach a powerful position,” he adds.

“I suffered from gallbladder cancer last year. My parents and elder brother have passed away. Aftab and his family stayed with me in Delhi for nine months. Not just this life — I want Aftab as a friend for seven reincarnations,” says an emotional Kanchan.