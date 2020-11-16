Ask BJP About Sushil Modi, Not Me: Nitish Kumar Post Swearing-In

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Deputy CMs on Monday.

Earlier on Monday evening, when asked if he would miss the former deputy CM in his tenure this time, Kumar had replied in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, BJP in-charge for the Bihar elections Devendra Fadnavis said, “Sushil Modi Ji is not at all upset. He is an asset to us. The party will think about him and a new responsibility will be given to him.”

(With inputs from ANI.)