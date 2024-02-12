Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: JD(U)-BJP Claim Majority, But Opposition Still in the Game

Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Legislators have started arriving at the Bihar Assembly on Monday, 12 February, ahead of a crucial floor test to determine whether the renewed alliance between the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party has the required numbers to govern the state.
The alliance is said to have around 127 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. The majority mark is 122.
The BJP has 78 seats, the JD(U) 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha has four. On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have 114 seats in total.
Ahead of the floor test, "resort politics" has been in full-swing as the ruling alliance as well as the Opposition moved their MLAs to "secure" locations to prevent them from being poached by either side.
Bihar Speaker Faces Calls to Resign
Bihar Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, an RJD leader, has refused to step down from his post despite calls from the BJP-JD(U) alliance calling for his resignation.
Absence of MLAs Raise Concerns for JD(U)-BJP
While it is expected that the JD(U)-BJP combine will win the floor test in the Bihar Assembly, it won't be smooth sailing for the alliance.
While the combine is said to have around 127 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly, there are allegations that some of the MLAs might switch over to the Opposition's side.
This comes after three of the alliance's MLAs missed a significant legislators' meeting in Patna on Sunday. On Saturday, as many as six MLAs were absent at a meeting at the residence of minister Shravan Kumar.
Meanwhile, the RJD-Congress combine is said to have 114 seats in the Assembly – eight short of the majority.
On the other hand, the JD(U) has claimed that they are in touch with some MLAs from the Opposition camp. Party leader Gopal Mandal said that at least three Opposition legislators were in contact with the alliance, but added that there was no "political game" afoot.
'Resort Politics' in Full-Swing
Ahead of the floor test, "resort politics" has been in full-swing as the ruling alliance as well as the Opposition moved their MLAs to "secure" locations to prevent them from being poached by either side.
While BJP legislators were shifted to a resort in Bodh Gaya for two days and then brought back to Patna on Sunday, RJD MLAs have been camping at the residence of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav since Saturday.
The JD(U) had also reportedly shifted its MLAs to Patna's Hotel Chanakya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)