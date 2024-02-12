Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: JD(U)-BJP Claim Majority, But Opposition Still in the Game

Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Legislators have started arriving at the Bihar Assembly on Monday, 12 February, ahead of a crucial floor test to determine whether the renewed alliance between the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party has the required numbers to govern the state.

The alliance is said to have around 127 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. The majority mark is 122.

The BJP has 78 seats, the JD(U) 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha has four. On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have 114 seats in total.

Ahead of the floor test, "resort politics" has been in full-swing as the ruling alliance as well as the Opposition moved their MLAs to "secure" locations to prevent them from being poached by either side.